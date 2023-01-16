Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority has completed a number of vital and necessary projects to develop services and provide them with the best specifications for the city of Kalba during the year 2022, as electricity and water services have been connected to 11 tourism and service projects, 192 residential homes, 93 commercial buildings, and the construction and connection of 8 11kV stations. P and replace overhead lines 11 k. In addition to a number of maintenance and network development projects, a pumping station and extension of water lines were constructed at a cost of 27 million dirhams to feed Lake Al-Hafiyah, the industrial and commercial zone in Kalba, and the resting place of Al-Ghail Dam. Extension of 400 mm water lines with a length of 4 kilos to feed Al Hafeya Lake, made of high-quality carbon steel with mountainous nature. A ground water tank with a capacity of half a million was constructed, in addition to five pumps with international specifications, the capacity of each pump is 660 cubic meters per hour, to meet the needs of the future region.

Engineer Moza Al Zaabi, Director of the Kalba Department at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, confirmed that the projects implemented by the authority in the city of Kalba aim to develop all areas and provide services according to the best specifications around the clock, as the authority works on the continuous development of its projects to contribute to the construction and development process led by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on the land of the Emirate. The authority seeks to take all measures, achieve a comprehensive and sustainable development system, and adopt modern and advanced methods in various fields, which contributes to providing its services to subscribers with high standards.

She explained that the projects that were implemented in Kalba during the year 2022 included the connection of electricity services to the pumping station feeding Lake Al Hafiya in Kalba, the delivery of electricity and water services to the Clock Tower Square in Kalba, the Qalaa neighborhood mosque, the heritage village in Kalba, Sheikh Saeed’s house and the new Kalba altar, and the delivery of water and electricity services to the Kalba Waterfront project and the observatory. Al-Falaki, Victoria School and the data center of Etisalat Company, connecting electricity and water services to the ice factory building belonging to the arts, connecting water services to Al Hafiya Lake in Kalba, filling it with 86 million gallons of water, connecting electricity and water services to 36 commercial buildings in Kalba Wall and 41 buildings in the Suhaila area, and connecting electricity services And water for 57 stores in the traditional Kalba market, and electricity and water services for 151 residential villas in the Al-Saf area.