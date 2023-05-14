Sharjah Water Electricity and Gas Authority completed a number of development projects in the central region during the first quarter of this year, which included the implementation of 6 projects to cancel overhead lines and extend cables at a distance of 54.95 km at a cost of 25 million and 951 thousand dirhams. A new lighting pole and extension of cables at a distance of 18,640 km at a cost of one million and 418 thousand dirhams. A project was implemented to modify the network by extending cables at a distance of 12 km at a cost of 4 million and 841 thousand dirhams.

Engineer Khalifa Muhammad Al-Tunaiji, Director of the Central Region Department, explained that the development projects implemented by the Department in the Central Region contributed to upgrading services and achieving stability and stability of networks in the residential, commercial, industrial, governmental and agricultural sectors.

He pointed out that the Central Region Department of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority is working to develop its services to subscribers by saving their time and effort and constantly striving to use all available modern technologies in carrying out its work and facilitating procedures in order to achieve the satisfaction of subscribers. Consumption bills, delivery fees, violations, lease contracts and no objections, in order to serve and facilitate the people.

He added that the authority continues to implement development and development projects related to networks and distribution stations in the cities of the central region, in an effort to keep pace with the great development and to achieve its development plan, in cooperation with all government agencies to complete projects with quality, efficiency and in the fastest time.