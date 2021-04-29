Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority announced the implementation of development projects for water distribution networks in various regions with lengths exceeding 200 km, and at a cost exceeding 64,553 million dirhams, to ensure the delivery of water service to all subscribers and keep pace with the new expansions, and by using pipes that conform to the latest international specifications that preserve the environment, and the diameters of the lines range The distribution is between 100 and 300 mm.

Eng. Issam Al Mulla, Director of the Water Department, stated that the authority continues its efforts to enhance and strengthen water transmission and distribution networks in all regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, indicating that the new water network projects come within the authority’s plans and projects to provide water supplies in the Emirate of Sharjah and achieve comprehensive development in all sectors.

He explained that the development projects implemented by the authority include work on a water network extension project for the Al-Suyoh area 11, and the implementation of the water network completion project in the Sajaa industrial area, and the development projects also include work on a project to complete the extension of a water network to Al-Rahmaniyah areas 7, 8, 9, 10, and is ongoing Work on developing the water network in the tenth industrial zone, adding that work has been completed on the project of extending the second phase of the water network in the industrial zone in Al-Batayh (Ibn Rashid 3), in addition to replacing networks in a number of old areas, including the project of replacing old asbestos water networks. With a new network in Yarmouk, Al Sabkha, Al Ghafia and Semnan regions, water services were also connected to 460 new projects.

He stressed that the authority follows the latest technical specifications in the use of pipes for the water network and made of a material reinforced with glass fibers, and that the authority is committed to providing an immediate water supply service to every housing ready to live anywhere within the limits of the authority’s coverage, even in new areas where the water lines have not started. By using tankers to supply some remote homes, or those that are not connected to the main lines network.