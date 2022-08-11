Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority has completed the implementation of a main line project to connect the natural gas network to Al-Zubair District to serve the residents and residents of Al-Zubayr with a length of about 10 km. Sharjah is required to provide services with the best specifications to all residents of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Director of the Natural Gas Department, Eng. Amna bin Haddah, explained that the main line that was implemented to connect the natural gas network to Al-Zubair District, with a diameter of 315 mm and a length of about 10 km, will serve the people of the area. .

She pointed out that the natural gas network and pumping stations operate according to the best technical specifications, and the highest international safety and security systems were taken into account in the construction of the network and the station that serves a number of areas, new expansions and development projects. Continuous studies to establish stations and implement extensions in the city of Sharjah in order to provide natural gas services to all areas and expansions in the city of Sharjah and the eastern region in Kalba and Khor Fakkan.

She added that the authority is keen to encourage the residents of Sharjah to use natural gas as an alternative fuel to take advantage of the multiple benefits it achieves compared to using liquefied gas “cylinders”, as it contributes to preserving the environment and is available all hours of the day and achieves safety and security.. Noting that the authority applies the highest and most accurate specifications And quality and safety standards in network extensions in addition to its competitive prices compared to the use of cylinders.