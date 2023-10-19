The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority confirmed that it is working to meet the requirements of all sectors in the field of electricity delivery to new projects in the city of Sharjah, as it completed, during the third quarter of 2023, the delivery of electricity to 694 projects with a load of up to 106 megavolt amperes and extending the feeders of the low and medium voltage networks to a length of 109 kilometres. meters, and these projects included various governmental and private sectors, such as educational, health, residential, commercial and industrial institutions.

Deputy Director of the Electricity Distribution Department, Engineer Ahmed Al Bass, confirmed that the Authority is keen to take all the required procedures and requirements to ensure the safety and security of connections, in cooperation with the concerned authorities. It works in accordance with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide the best Services for all regions and sectors in the Emirate of Sharjah.

He added that the Authority provides a positive environment that enhances close cooperation between the Authority and its partners from various government agencies, consultants and contractors, and stimulates innovation, to facilitate and accelerate the mechanism of obtaining electricity services in accordance with the best standards and practices to consolidate the leadership and distinction of the Authority.