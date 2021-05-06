Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Khorfakkan Administration of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority has completed a project to connect Shees to the main electrical network of Khor Fakkan, passing through the tunnels, after the completion of the operation of the 11/33 kV tunnel station and the replacement and cancellation of the electricity production station from diesel generators, according to the strategic plan.

Eng. Ahmed Al Mulla, Director of Khorfakkan Department, explained that the implementation of this strategic project comes in implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Sharjah, to provide the best services to all regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, as follows: Within the framework of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority’s keenness to develop its services, achieve stability and stability for the electrical network and provide services to all areas of the Emirate of Sharjah with high efficiency and the application of the best security and safety standards.

He pointed out that the city of Shees has been supplied with electricity since 1982 through a Shees power production station with diesel generators, and as of 11/20/2016 a contract has been signed with a specialized company to supply, operate and maintain electrical generators for a period of 5 years, and include 4 generators with a total capacity of 1220 kilowatts. And these generators were replaced and canceled after connecting the area to the main network of Khorfakkan and the completion and operation of the tunnel station with a voltage of 33 kilovolts.

He stressed that operating the main electricity network in the Shees area will contribute to preserving the environment, eliminating the use of liquid fuels, and reducing air and sound pollution, as diesel generators have been dispensed with. The operation of the electrical network will also contribute to serving the development and tourism projects directed by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah – in the Shees area, and is considered a qualitative addition to serving the region’s residents and visitors.

He added that the Shees area is one of the areas of a mountainous nature and a special environment and enjoys an important strategic location. The Sharjah government and the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority in particular attach great importance to providing the best services to the residents of the region, which is witnessing an increase in population, urban expansion and civilized projects. Khorfakkan to meet the current and future electricity needs of the region.

He stressed that the operations and periodic maintenance will be carried out through qualified technical teams according to the best specifications to maintain the efficiency of the network and the continuity of its work in order to ensure the provision of the best services to the residents of the region.