The Khorfakkan Department of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority has completed a project to connect Shees to the main electrical network in Khor Fakkan, passing through tunnels, after the completion of the operation of the tunnel station with a voltage of 11/33 kilovolts, and the replacement and abolition of the electricity production station from diesel generators, according strategic plan.

The Director of Khorfakkan Administration, Eng. Ahmed Al Mulla, affirmed that «the implementation of this strategic project comes in implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, to present The best services for all regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, as it comes within the framework of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority’s keenness to develop its services, achieve stability and stability for the electrical network, provide services to all regions of the emirate with high efficiency, and apply the best security and safety standards.

He stressed that operating the main electricity network in the Shees area will contribute to preserving the environment, eliminating the use of liquid fuels, and reducing air and sound pollution, as diesel generators have been dispensed with, and the operation of the electric grid will contribute to serving the development and tourism projects directed by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, in Shees area, and it is considered a qualitative addition to serving the area’s residents and visitors.





