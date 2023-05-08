During the first quarter of this year, the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority completed the delivery of natural gas to 451 projects in the residential sector and 86 projects in the commercial sector. From gas boxes in various regions and modernizing natural gas networks for main gas lines in different regions. In March 2023, the implementation of the Hamriyah main line with a length of 73 km began at a cost of 10.5 million dirhams. 13% of the project was implemented with a length of 10 km and it is expected to be completed within 9 months.

The Director of the Natural Gas Department at the authority, Eng. Amna Binh Hadda, explained that the intensification of the authority’s efforts in the field of implementing natural gas network projects comes within the framework of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Executive Council, interest in infrastructure projects, providing the elements for a decent life for the population in all regions of the emirate, encouraging the use of natural gas as an alternative fuel to liquefied gas (cylinders) to preserve the environment and facilitate the residents of the emirate and provide them with the best services. The necessary procedures for the delivery of natural gas in all regions.

She indicated that the authority is working on the implementation of a number of main lines, including the Al-Shanouf line, with a length of 74.5 km, with a completion rate of 68% at a length of 51 km, and the cost of the project amounting to 7.83 million dirhams. 99% of the first phase of the Al-Bataeh project, with a length of 24.5 km and a cost of 7.87 million dirhams, has been completed.