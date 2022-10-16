Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority has completed the project to connect the natural gas network to 151 houses belonging to the Sharjah Housing Program in Kalba in record time, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the Union and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide the best services for residential projects in all regions.

The Director of the Natural Gas Office in the Eastern Region, Eng. Khaled Al Hosani, explained that the extension of the natural gas network for housing affiliated with the Sharjah Housing Program in the city of Kalba and Khor Fakkan is carried out in accordance with the best security and safety specifications. A housing unit and it became possible to immediately benefit from the service, as the internal network of housing became ready for operation.

He pointed out that the natural gas network in Kalba has a length of more than 132 km, and expansion works are continuing to include all residential areas and various projects, and the number of subscribers to the service has reached more than 725 users.

He added that the implementation of the natural gas network project in the city of Kalba began in 2008 under the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. Where the length of the network at the beginning of the project was about 42 km to cover some areas, and today the length of the network exceeded 132 km, and the development projects are still expanding, to reach all areas of the service.

He called on the residents of Kalba and Khor Fakkan to take advantage of this unique and safe service due to its availability, sustainability around the clock, security and safety, and the emergency services provided by the technical teams in the authority around the clock, 7 days a week, and the use of natural gas is environmentally friendly.