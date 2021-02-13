The Kalba administration in the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority has completed development projects in Wadi Al Hilo, including the construction and operation of two 11 KV distribution stations, the construction of two water tanks with a capacity of 30 thousand and 50 thousand gallons at a cost of five million and 200 thousand dirhams, and electricity and water services have been connected to 30 homes in Wadi Al-Helow aims to provide the best services to the people of the region The authority’s president, Saeed Al Suwaidi, said that the authority is working to complete development projects in the fields of energy and water in Wadi Al Hilo, which is witnessing the implementation of a package of vital projects under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Federal Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which contribute to providing the best services to the people The district is equipped with the latest standards that keep pace with modern technology, meet the needs of the region and contribute to the development of infrastructure and the development of its facilities. The Director of Kalba Electricity and Water Department, Eng. Moza Al-Zaabi, explained that the development projects in Wadi Al-Helou are among the vital projects that the region needs, and economic, tourism and cultural development projects are being followed up and studied in the region, and work is to provide its energy and water needs.





