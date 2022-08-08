Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority has completed a project to extend a strategic high-pressure line with 220 kV ground cables to transmit power linking Wasit power plant and Al Layyah power plant with a length of 14 km, at a cost of more than 180 million dirhams, as part of the authority’s endeavor to develop transmission and distribution networks in all regions In the Emirate of Sharjah, achieving stability and stability for the electrical network and improving the efficiency of the network.

This strategic line transfers power from the new gas turbines with a capacity of 1,026 megawatts at the Layyah plant through the new Layyah power plant of 220/132 kV to the Wasit power plant of 220 kV and then to the rest of the 220 kV network stations surrounding the city of Sharjah. This line is the last link to complete the main 220 kV high-voltage network that connects the 220 kV power transmission stations surrounding the city of Sharjah, starting from the Al-Layyah power plant and ending with the Hamriyah power plant.

The strategic line consists of two electrical circuits of 220 kV cables to ensure the continuity of power transmission in the event that one of the two circuits fails or goes out of service.

The Director of the Energy Transmission Department, Engineer Hamad Al Tunaiji, confirmed that the development projects for energy transmission in Sharjah are being implemented according to a comprehensive study of networks in all regions and according to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and with the support and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi The Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, by working to provide an advanced infrastructure that meets the growing needs for energy and to provide energy supplies according to the highest levels of availability, reliability and efficiency.

He pointed out that the strategic line for energy transmission, which was implemented with ground cables to connect Al-Layya station with the Wasit station, is one of the vital and necessary projects that contribute to increasing the capacity and efficiency of energy transmission networks and the stability of networks. Contribute to achieving stability and stability of electrical networks, providing electricity services in all regions and new development projects.

He explained that the technical teams in the Department of Energy Transmission follow up on the implementation of projects according to the best technical specifications and follow up on periodic and emergency maintenance work over 24 hours to provide the best services to the residents of the Emirate of Sharjah.. Pointing out that the authority continues to implement development projects that support infrastructure in a way that contributes to sustainable development The quality and level of services it provides to citizens and residents and the periodic maintenance of power transmission stations to maintain their ability to transmit electricity and to ensure that all cities and regions in the Emirate are provided with the required electric power around the clock.