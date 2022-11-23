Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority has completed 80% of the project to extend a strategic line with a diameter of 800 mm to transport water from Al-Zubair station to Al-Shanouf suburb, using environmentally friendly materials that maintain water quality. The line will be fully completed during next January.

The Director of the Water Department at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Eng. Faisal Al-Serkal, explained that the project to implement a strategic line to transfer water from the Al-Zubair station to the Al-Shanouf suburb comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. According to the best specifications.

He pointed out that the total cost of the project amounts to about 15.5 million dirhams, and the length of the line is more than 6 km and a diameter of 800 mm. Protection works and maintenance of the surrounding roads. Carbon steel pipes protected with hygienic epoxy coating were used according to the latest international standards followed in the systems of distribution and transportation of fresh water.

He added that the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority has completed a project to raise the efficiency of the Zubair desalinated water pumping station from 13.2 million gallons to 25 million gallons per day, to meet the increasing demand for water to serve the new areas. adjacent to it to provide pure fresh water for housing and development projects that will be implemented in the suburb during the next phase.

He stressed that the authority continues its efforts to enhance and strengthen water transmission and distribution networks in all regions of the Emirate of Sharjah as part of the authority’s strategy, which aims to develop water projects and their sustainability through expansions and ambitious development projects to keep pace with the comprehensive development process in the Emirate of Sharjah.