Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority completed 23 street lighting projects in the city of Sharjah during the year 2022, where 4032 new poles were installed and operated at an estimated distance of 55.68 km, and maintenance work was carried out for 24 thousand and 43 poles, as part of the authority’s plan to light roads in all Regions and their efforts to design and implement road lighting networks in all regions according to standards and specifications of high quality and efficiency in all regions.

The Director of the Electricity Distribution Department, Dr. Eng. Hassan Al Zarooni, confirmed that the number of lighting poles in the streets of Sharjah has increased significantly during the recent period, as the city’s streets are currently decorated with more than 66 thousand and 221 lighting poles of different designs and lengths. Technologies and taking all measures that enhance energy efficiency and support the authority’s efforts to achieve sustainability, by rationalizing energy consumption, reducing maintenance costs, and reducing the carbon footprint, in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Taking into account environmental aspects and rationalizing consumption in the implementation of all projects and working in a sustainable manner.

He explained that the lighting projects implemented by the Authority in all regions of the Emirate of Sharjah are carried out according to the best specifications and standards, so that the lighting network in any area is designed in proportion to the secondary and main roads and highways, whether in terms of the distances between the columns or their height or determining the number of searchlights that will be installed on them, referring to The work teams in the Electricity Services Department are working on designing, approving and implementing the lighting networks after studying and checking the project, in terms of street length and width and the appropriate lighting, determining the types and capabilities of the searchlights, the lengths of the poles, and approving the distances separating them in proportion to the sizes and type of the road and the distribution of the poles and searchlights.

He added that the authority continues to provide the best services to the residents and projects of the city of Sharjah in all areas, pointing out that lighting projects are among the vital and necessary projects that decorate the streets and achieve security and safety for residents and drivers of vehicles on the roads.