Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority continues its efforts to complete lighting projects in the central region, as the authority implemented three projects to light Al Dhaid-Fujairah road and Al-Jubail market in Al-Zhaid, and to light the new Dhaid mosque by installing 304 lighting poles and 490 searchlights.

The Director of the Central Region Department of the Authority, Eng. Khalifa Al-Tunaiji, stated that the Authority is continuing with the development plan and implementation of lighting projects in the various regions and municipalities of the Central Region.

He pointed out that the new projects that were completed during the second quarter of this year included the Al Dhaid-Fujairah road lighting project, with the installation of 174 columns with a height of 12 meters and 318 sodium searchlights, at a cost of one million and 120 thousand dirhams, and the lighting project for the Jubail Al Dhaid market, with the installation of 86 columns with a height of 10 meters and 125 energy-saving searchlights, at a cost of 800 thousand dirhams, and the lighting project for the new Al Dhaid Mosque, with the installation of 44 columns. Eight meters high and 47 energy-saving lights at a cost of 380,000 dirhams.

He stressed that the lighting projects that are being implemented in the central region are carried out according to the best specifications and standards, and the quality of the poles and searchlights that suit each region are chosen, which differ between the secondary and main roads and highways, whether in terms of the distances between the columns or their height or determining the number of searchlights that will be installed on them, indicating that the work teams of the central region administration are working to meet the requirements and needs of the people of the central region and provide them with the best services.

He added that the authority continues to provide the best services to all areas, especially lighting projects, which are vital and necessary projects that decorate the streets and achieve security and safety for residents and vehicle drivers on the roads.