Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority announced an increase in the percentage of Emiratisation in engineering jobs from the beginning of 2021 to the end of 2022 by 148.97%, as the number of national engineers at the beginning of 2021 reached 98 engineers and rose to 244 engineers at the end of 2022.

The authority revealed its plan to raise the Emiratisation rate to reach 73% of the total engineering jobs by the end of 2023, as the authority intends to employ 170 job-seekers from the emirate, including 130 national engineers, in addition to 40 administrative positions.

The Director of the General Department of Institutional Support Services at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Majid Issa Khalfan Huraymel Al Shamsi, confirmed that the authority began implementing a plan to raise the percentage of Emiratisation in engineering jobs since 2021.

The current Emiratisation rate in engineering jobs has reached 64% of the total engineering jobs in the Authority, and the total number of national engineers in the Authority is currently 244. The Authority’s plan includes that the number of engineering jobs reach 374 citizens, at a rate of 73%, by the end of 2023. He indicated that the field is open. In front of all citizens looking for work to join the Authority’s work team in the fields needed by the Authority, especially technical ones. Applicants will be selected to obtain a job opportunity in the Authority in cooperation and coordination with the Human Resources Department.

He added that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to replace jobs in government departments, agencies and institutions in Sharjah, and to specify categories of employees who will be accepted by the Sharjah Social Security Fund, starting from this January, in order to retire and will contribute effectively to providing job opportunities for other young citizens, stressing The authority took the initiative to implement the directives and provide job opportunities for citizens in all sectors through new projects and projects that are being developed.

He pointed out that the authority’s strategy aims to encourage Emiratisation in various jobs, especially engineering and technical jobs, and seeks to attract qualified nationals to work in the authority and implement training and qualification programs to develop and develop the capabilities of human cadres and raise their efficiency.