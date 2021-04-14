Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority announced the extension of the permission to pay bills without penalties for a period of one month for each bill whose value does not exceed 1000 dirhams and for a period of 15 days for monthly consumption bills of more than 1000 dirhams, instead of 7 days, to facilitate the subscribers.

The Director of the Customer Service Department, Hamed Taher Al-Hajj indicated that this decision comes in response to the demands of the subscribers so that they can pay the bills without fines, as the bills are issued through 4 reading cycles, each session includes a group of the regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, to ensure accuracy in the readings, and the system includes New to pay bills The first cycle The invoice is issued on the 7th of each month and payment can be made without a penalty until the 21st of the same month and the second cycle is issued on the 14th of each month and the payment is issued until the 1st of the following month and the third cycle is issued on the 21st of each month and payment can be made up to the 7th date From the following month and the fourth cycle issued on the 28th of each month, payment can be made without penalty until the 14th of the following month.

The Deputy Director of the Customer Service Department, Hussein Al-Askar, explained that in the event that the bill value does not exceed 1000 dirhams, payment is allowed without a penalty for a month from the date of issuing the invoice, and in the event of non-payment, an amount of 25 dirhams is added as a delay fine, and in the event that the remaining amount does not exceed 300 dirhams, it is not done. Collect any fines.

He pointed out that subscribers can get to know the full details and history of the reading session they are affiliated with, through the authority’s website or the smart application, and its subscriber service offices, or by contacting the call center number 991.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

