The Subscriber Service Department of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority announced the completion of the electronic transformation project for 8 services through the website www.sewa.gov and the authority’s smart application in order to facilitate procedures, follow the best systems, and save time and effort for subscribers as part of an initiative bearing the slogan “At Your Own”.

The Director of the Subscriber Service Department at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Hamed Taher Al-Hajj, explained that the authority is working to take advantage of modern technological applications to provide services to the residents of the Emirate of Sharjah according to the best international standards, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on the necessity of taking care of projects The infrastructure and provision of the elements for a decent life for the population in all regions of the emirate and encouraging the use of electronic and smart channels.

He pointed out that the authority is working on training customer service employees to perform their tasks with quality, speed and complete safety, as well as providing them with the latest devices to follow up on customers’ requests and complete them in the fastest time.

Deputy Director of the Customer Service Department, Hussein Askar, confirmed that the electronic transformation in receiving and completing subscribers’ requests will contribute to the speedy completion of requests and ensure accuracy. The services that have been converted into electronic services include a tariff amendment request, requests for review of added amounts, complaints of high water consumption, installment requests, and a new subscriber registration request (start Service), account closure request, grievances and general inquiries.

He pointed out that the services that are provided through the website are accomplished according to the type of service and the required procedures without the need to visit the branch. You can benefit from these services by visiting the website of the authority and choosing a service at your command, then the required service and completing the data.

The head of the Smart Services Department, Marwa Al-Suwaidi, explained that the authority is working on implementing an integrated plan to convert its services into electronic services for ease of use for customers, and the transformation of 8 new services into electronic has been completed within a short period of time.





