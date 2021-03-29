Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Subscriber Service Department of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority announced the completion of the electronic transformation project for 8 services through the website www.sewa.gov and the authority’s smart application, with the aim of facilitating procedures, following the best systems, and saving time and effort for subscribers, as part of an initiative bearing the slogan «Under Your Order ».

Hamid Taher Al Hajj, Director of the Subscriber Service Department at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, stated that the authority is working to take advantage of modern technological applications to provide services to the residents of the Emirate of Sharjah according to the best international standards, in implementation of the wise vision and the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah, on the need to pay attention to infrastructure projects and to provide the elements for a decent life for the population in all regions of the emirate, and to encourage the use of electronic and smart channels.

He pointed out that the authority is working on training customer service employees to perform their tasks with quality, speed and complete safety, as well as providing them with the latest devices to follow up on customer requests and complete them in the fastest time.

Hussein Askar, Deputy Director of the Subscriber Service Department, confirmed that the electronic transformation in receiving and completing subscribers’ requests will contribute to the speedy completion of requests and ensure accuracy, and services that have been converted into electronic services include tariff amendment requests, requests for review of added amounts, complaints of high water consumption, and installment requests. And a request to register a new subscriber (start the service) and request to close an account, grievances and inquiries are general.

He pointed out that the services that are provided through the website are completed according to the type of service and the required procedures without the need to visit the branch, and you can benefit from these services by visiting the authority’s website and choosing a service at your command, then the required service and completing the data.

Marwa Al-Suwaidi, Head of the Smart Services Department, explained that the authority is working on implementing an integrated plan to convert its services into electronic services to make it easier for customers, and the transformation of 8 new services into electronic services has been accomplished within a short period of time.