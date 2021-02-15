The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority announced the reduction and installment of the value of insuring new consumption accounts for residential projects for individuals and economic, commercial and industrial establishments at a rate of up to 50%, with the aim of supporting all sectors to overcome the economic and social impacts, due to the repercussions of the Corona pandemic, and in implementation of the generous directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which was approved by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, for a package of Sharjah government incentives to support government and private agencies, business sectors and individuals that stems from the Council’s keenness to enhance the continuity of development in various Domains.

The head of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Saeed Al-Suwaidi, stated that the incentives provided by the Sharjah government to all sectors contribute greatly to alleviating the crisis and the sectors overcoming the challenges they faced, indicating that the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority continues to provide incentives during the coming months until the crisis is finally over.

He stressed that the decision to reduce insurance aims to encourage investment and increase the competitiveness of different sectors and facilitate the population of the Emirate of Sharjah, pointing out that the authority always seeks to strengthen the relationship with customers and identify their requirements and has many community initiatives that can benefit all sectors, such as the initiative to consult me ​​before it starts Energy Efficiency and Leak Detection Initiative.

He pointed out that the incentives provided by the authority included, with regard to individual accounts, reducing the insurance value for new accounts by 50% for villas and apartments, with a value not less than 1000 dirhams, and for accounts of commercial and industrial establishments, reducing the insurance value for new accounts at a rate of 1000 dirhams for insurances ranging from 2000 to 5000 Dirhams and the reduction of the insurance value for new accounts ranging from 5001 to 10,000 dirhams at a rate of 2000 dirhams and the reduction of insurance that exceeds 10001 dirhams at a rate of 3000 dirhams As for insurances, which insurance is calculated according to the area of ​​the facility, the insurance is calculated according to the area of ​​the facility * 50 dirhams and for the establishments that are calculated Insurance according to the load The insurance is calculated for the load Kw * 250 dirhams.





