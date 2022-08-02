Sharjah Electricity Authority said that its technical teams have dealt with more than 2,000 reports of electrical faults in the cities of Kalba, Khor Fakkan, Shis and Nahwa regions since the announcement of the depression.

She stressed the intensification of its efforts around the clock during the past days to deal with reports of malfunctions caused by the depression, and to restore services to normal, by providing the necessary equipment, mechanisms, capabilities and technical teams.

Director of Kalba Department at the authority, Engineer Moza Al-Zaabi, confirmed coordination with the Crisis and Disaster Management and relevant government agencies to address the challenges caused by the depression, noting the provision of 45 mechanisms to cover the area, in addition to assigning more than 160 employees to work around the clock as a support force for the maintenance department. .

She said that most of the reports of power outages, which exceeded 1,000, were caused by the internal connections of the dwelling or facility, stressing that there was no interruption in the network.

She explained that the electrical maintenance teams cut off the electricity in some areas as a precaution, as a result of the increase in the amount of water in them, in order to avoid any damage. She added that the technical teams made great efforts to replace cables in some areas as a result of rain damage.

In the city of Khorfakkan and the Nahwa and Shees areas, the Deputy Director of the Khorfakkan Department in the authority, Dr. Rashid Al-Kabouri, confirmed the formation of a work team from the emergency department and the provision of five vehicles equipped with tools and equipment to cover the reports, and summoning technicians and distributing them to the Khorfakkan areas to deal with all incoming reports.

He pointed out that most of the reports were from inside homes, buildings, and old areas, such as Hayawa, Al-Khuba, Riffa, and Luluiya, and Zubarah, where cables and overhead lines are frequently reported due to the large amount of water and its accumulation.

The total number of malfunctions was 515, including 220 internal malfunctions, 87 distribution boxes malfunctions, 57 overhead line malfunctions, 96 burnt chimney fuses, and 55 cable malfunctions reported.

He stressed that the city of Khorfakkan and the Shis and Al-Nahwa regions were affected by the Leopard Depression, heavy rains and severe torrential rains, which led to a cut in electricity services to some places in the city of Khorfakkan and the Nahwa area, and a total interruption of electricity services in the Shis region. for all affected areas.

He added that the depression and heavy rains on Khorfakkan and its affiliated areas in Al-Nahwah and Shis caused damage to the wells in those areas, and damage to the water line project from Khorfakkan to Shis. and temporary connections to cover the urgent needs of the residents of the areas for water, after which two wells were repaired in the Nahawah area to cover the urgent needs, and temporary connections were made for the water project from Khorfakkan to Shis with a length of 1,000 meters in order to avoid the affected area of ​​the project within the Shis area and work is underway to complete maintenance and repair work in The two areas to increase coverage of water needs.

Challenges

Dr. Rashid Al-Kabouri confirmed that the technical teams were able to overcome a number of challenges, such as the difficulty of accessing notifications due to the large number of rains, the flow of valleys and the absence of a passable road, as well as the large number of cars in the streets in Al-Madifi, Al-Nahha and Sheis, and the interruption of communication with the specialized technician, pointing to overcoming these challenges. In cooperation with the concerned government agencies and volunteers.