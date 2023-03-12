The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority announced the operation and activation of the Comprehensive Operations Center in Helwan, which aims to complete meter check transactions, account closure and clearance clearance within 24 hours, seven days a week, in addition to cutting and reconnecting services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as part of the authority’s plan. To make it easier for subscribers and provide services that meet and exceed their expectations.

Hussain Al-Askar, Director of the Customer Service Department at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, explained that the comprehensive operations center aims to provide services around the clock, whether to request closure or clearance, in addition to reconnecting services directly upon payment without the need for the subscriber to visit the authority or contact the call center. As the services are done through the system directly electronically.

He pointed out that as soon as the application for closing the account and issuing the clearance is issued through the Authority’s website, the procedures for cutting and issuing the final invoice are initiated within 24 working hours, even if that coincides with the weekend, as the service is provided 24/7, and the subscriber can, when submitting the application electronically, choose the appropriate date and time for termination. The procedure including official holidays.

He stressed that with regard to paying bills after the service is cut off, the service is restored electronically within two hours, 24/7, which saves the subscriber the trouble of communicating and submitting a request to reconnect services.

He explained that the one-stop center comes within the framework of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority’s keenness to provide advanced services and strive to facilitate time and effort for them and provide them with the best services. Human cadres were provided, trained and qualified to work in the one-stop center at the best levels in dealing with customers and ending their transactions in the fastest time and in an accurate system.