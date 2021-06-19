The Sharjah Educational Excellence Award, affiliated to the Sharjah Education Council, revealed the selection of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum as the personality of the award for the category of individuals and institutions supporting education, for the 27th cycle of the award, in appreciation of his efforts to support and develop the education process inside and outside the country.

It has set next July 4th as the date for the award ceremony.

This came in the wake of the conclusion of the judging process for the candidates for its current session for the academic year 2020/2021 by the jury, which covered 12 categories, where interviews were conducted virtually with the 340 candidates who meet the special criteria for the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence.

The award categories include the category of individuals and institutions supporting education, the distinguished student category, the distinguished student category from the special categories, the distinguished special education teacher category, the distinguished teacher category, the distinguished family category, the distinguished nursery category, the distinguished parents’ council category, the distinguished school category, and the leader category. Distinguished Education, Distinguished Project Category, Distinguished Applied Educational Research, and Supporting Jobs Category.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Education Council, Dr. Saeed Musabeh Al Kaabi, confirmed that the award management made great efforts in completing the arbitration process according to the timetable approved by the council, especially in the context of the great success of communication with society and the turnout witnessed by the award despite the “Corona” pandemic.



