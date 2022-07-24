The Sharjah Education Council revealed the fees for classrooms in government nurseries, and registration is scheduled to open at the end of this July, for those wishing to involve their children in them, explaining that the plan to register nurseries begins early, as the registration period goes through two stages; The first is to register membership for all employers and then open the registration door for Sharjah government employees, and it will be in three phases according to the cities of the Emirate of Sharjah, while the second phase will witness the opening of all remaining vacancies for employees of all employers.

The council explained to “Emirates Today” that 5 periods of time have been set for the care and education of children: the first semester (September, October, November), the winter semester (December), the second semester (January, February, March), and the third semester. (April, May, June), and summer (July, August).

The Sharjah Education Council has set the approved fees for the compulsory semesters, the first semester (September, October, November) at 2,400 dirhams, to be paid in the first week of September, and the second semester (January, February, March) with a fee of 2,400 dirhams to be paid in the first week From January, and the third semester (April, May, June) at 2,400 dirhams to be paid in the first week of April.

He also specified the fees for the optional semesters: the winter semester (December) at 1000 dirhams to be paid in the last week of November, and the summer semester (July, August) at 1000 dirhams per month to be paid in the last week of June and July.

The council noted that the process of opening the membership door is expected to start during the month of July, calling on all those wishing to register their children to follow the accounts of the Sharjah Education Council on social media sites to register as soon as the door is opened for that.

The Council indicated that nurseries continue to provide services throughout the year for parents of children, explaining that the vacations of female employees in government nurseries begin during the summer period, and the alternative is available for each employee according to the number of children during that period, until the entire staff begins on August 22, 2022 .

The council stated that government nurseries follow all prevention and safety standards to protect children from the Corona virus, which include all precautionary measures stipulated by the competent authorities, noting that all updates received in this regard are circulated to all nurseries, making sure that they apply all standards. Through the control teams that monitor the status of nurseries and record the compliance of each nursery with all safety standards.

The Sharjah Education Council has set the conditions for joining government nurseries, which are that the mother is a worker, and that one of the parents is a citizen of the United Arab Emirates, and to apply for registration on the dates specified for that by the Sharjah Education Council, with a commitment to pay fees on the specified dates, and the nursery also receives children From the age of three months until the age of admission to kindergarten.

The Council continued: “The Council may exclude children of non-working mothers and accept them in nursery according to specific conditions such as: availability of vacancies in the nursery, the health status of the child and this is proven by a medical report, and mothers studying in the morning period, whose study period exceeds 4 hours per day, and the death of the mother. “.



