The Secretary-General of the Sharjah Education Council, Muhammad Ahmad Al-Mulla, stated that the council launched – within the framework of awareness activities and educational programs targeting schools – four bags that highlight the latest correct practices, aspects of dealing with students’ health, and emphasize appropriate frameworks to preserve their vitality, and encourage them to follow Healthy healthy lifestyles in schools, pointing out that electronic awareness bags have been distributed to all private schools and nurseries in the emirate, with the aim of making them aware of the mechanism of dealing with health cases during students ’attendance.

He added that the electronic bags are concerned with the upbringing and health of kindergarten children and private school students, to provide the highest quality in the field of health education, and help them in how to deal with the health conditions of children suffering from chronic diseases, obesity and others.

Al-Mulla explained that the four bags deal with awareness, emphasizing the importance of mental and physical health aspects for children, and the importance of developing their creative skills and establishing conscious behavioral patterns, as it included the chronic diseases kit, the nutrition kit, the early childhood bag, and the health education bag.

He pointed out that these bags succeeded in achieving student interaction with their explanations, and won the praise and admiration of families, due to the ease of application of the health practices and instructions inside them, which were presented to children in a framework commensurate with their absorptive capabilities and the development of their health and creativity skills.

Al-Mulla explained that offering such awareness bags is important for children, and their impact extends to school teachers and the families of the participating children, because the educational information provided is diverse, and includes all age groups of all kinds, and forms an important chain in the context of the Council’s interest in the health of children and their upbringing of correct habits.

He pointed out that these bags were designed to serve the awareness programs organized by the Council to support children in various schools, to help them enjoy a happy and complete lifestyle.





