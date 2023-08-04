The Sharjah Private Education Authority conducted a study entitled “The Impact of the Four Working Days on Productivity and Quality of Life from the Perspective of Private Education in Sharjah”, to reveal the results of changing the weekly work system from the point of view of students, educational staff and parents, and came up with a set of recommendations to enhance the positive effects For this change and address its negative effects.

The authority stated that, according to the results, the parents of students and teachers reported that they and their students enjoy a better quality of life as a result of the shift to four working days, as this gave them more time, reduced family expenses, in addition to physical and mental health, pointing out that parents and teachers are aware that Students need to learn new time management skills, whether at school or at home. According to the study, the results indicated that the transition to four working days put new pressures on teachers and students, which caused some concerns among teachers and parents, and there is a similar level that these challenges are balanced with positive effects. In detail, parents participating in the questionnaire reported a high level of satisfaction, as parents of Emirati students reported a higher level of satisfaction than all parents in most measures. As a result, an increase in work-life balance, happiness, and social and emotional health was reported. Things are about interest in financial savings because of the four-day work week.

They indicated that the announcement of the results of the end of the new academic year (2023-2024) will be on the fifth of July 2024, and the summer vacation will begin on the 15th of the same month. While 48% of all parents indicated a benefit, in addition to that 80% of Emirati parents also reported that they saved on fuel costs due to commuting one day less per week, as the results also showed that parents reported additional savings in facilities and care Health 78%.

According to the study, parents are aware that the four-day work system has led to an improvement in school attendance (81% of all parents support this), participation in extracurricular activities (75% of all parents support this), and improvement in homework completion (80%). % of all parents support this). Parents indicated that their children feel more productive (78% of all parents agree) and happier (81% of all parents agree).

As for the academic achievement of male and female students, parents reported that the transition to a four-day working week had a positive impact on students’ participation in extra-curricular activities and their motivation to learn.