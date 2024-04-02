The Sharjah Economic Development Department announced that, on the occasion of the approaching Eid Al Fitr, it will intensify its monitoring campaigns on markets in the emirate, with the aim of enhancing the safety of all economic practices.

She said that the campaigns and monitoring visits that are being carried out include food service and retail establishments, associations, men’s and women’s salons, and gold markets, in addition to all other economic establishments whose activity is related to the Eid season.

Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Head of the Sharjah Economic Development Department, confirmed that these campaigns come within the framework of the Department’s keenness to protect consumers and its concern for the safety of markets, and to ensure that all economic establishments operating in the emirate adhere to the applicable controls and provisions, and provide the best services to the consumer, and in line with its objectives. The strategy, foremost among which is contributing to achieving and leading comprehensive economic development in the emirate.

For his part, Salem Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of the Commercial Control and Protection Department at the Sharjah Economy, said that the department has intensified its oversight efforts on barbershops and beauty centers, and that the oversight rounds will continue during the three days of Eid in order to ensure that they implement all approved standards.

He noted the vital role of consumers in monitoring illegal commercial practices and helping to control any cases of commercial manipulation or fraud, by reporting these cases. He called on everyone to contact the department in the event of any violation through the call center at “80080000” or by visiting The Department’s website “www.sedd.ae” or via the Department’s smart application.