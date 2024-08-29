Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Sharjah defeated Kalba with a goal scored by Tunisian Firas Al Arabi in the 52nd minute, bringing the “King” team’s score to 6 points, while the “Tigers” have one point. The match was of average level, with control in Sharjah’s favor, and the team’s Spanish striker Paco Alcacer continued to be absent due to injury.

During the first quarter of an hour of the first half, Sharjah had the upper hand in possession, without threatening Kalba’s goal. The Tigers tried to shoot from outside the area, through Mehdi Qaedi, but it went wide. Each coach played differently, with Cosmin relying on a 4-2-3-1 formation, while Razovic played in a 4-4-3 formation. The most dangerous chance of the match came in the 25th minute, with a powerful ball from Caio Lucas, which was saved by Sultan Al-Mandhari, the Tigers’ goalkeeper. Firas Al-Arabi tried to shake the net skillfully, but the ball went next to the right post.

In the second half, Sharjah pressed hard until it succeeded in translating its control into a goal through Firas Al Arabi, after a good pass from Luan Pereira in the 52nd minute. The referee disallowed a goal due to Caio being offside, and “The King” succeeded in imposing its control over the course of the second half, so the match ended in Sharjah’s favor with a goal.