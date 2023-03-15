In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at providing a stable and decent life for his citizens, the Committee for the Treatment of Debts of the Citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah has approved an amount of 73 million and 56 thousand dirhams, to pay off the indebtedness of 125 of the cases presented to it.

His Excellency Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Head of the Emiri Diwan and Chairman of the Committee for the Treatment of Debts of Citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah, said that the committee approved, within the 24th batch, an amount of 73 million and 56 thousand dirhams, to pay off the indebtedness of 125 cases of those convicted of financial cases, and the category of insolvent deceased.

He explained that the total amounts processed from the first batch to the twenty-fourth batch amounted to one billion and 51 million and 310 thousand and 153 dirhams, and the total number of beneficiaries reached 2,086.