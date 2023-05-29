The inspectors of the Khalid Port Customs Center of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority managed to thwart the smuggling of 60,216 kilograms of narcotic substances and 14,378 narcotic tablets, during nine seizures in the first third of this year.

The officers and inspection personnel of the center dealt a painful blow to the smugglers for their high sense of security, supported by the latest international examination devices, and their efficiency in thwarting their attempts to bring these narcotic substances into the country, by seizing them upon their arrival, whether in refrigeration containers or other methods through which smugglers tried to enter. Those prohibitions, which all failed.

The Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority praised the competence and experience of customs officers and inspectors that enabled them to achieve this success, affirming its keenness and full commitment to harnessing its capabilities and strengthening its efforts to address prohibited smuggling attempts in general and drug smuggling in particular through all customs outlets of the Emirate of Sharjah, within The national approach adopted to protect the security and safety of society and ensure its safety, in a way that contributes positively to the prosperity of the national economy.

The director of Khalid Salem Port Customs Center Abdullah Majid Al-Zomor said: “The great interest that the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority attaches to the customs sector and the provision of advanced devices for customs inspection and their keeping up with the latest technologies in the customs field, as well as raising the efficiency of inspectors through training courses that are held on Throughout the year, it had a great impact on strengthening customs work, and maintaining a high flow of movement of goods and travelers through the customs ports of the Emirate of Sharjah, especially the Khalid Port port, praising the efforts and role of the qualified officers and inspectors of the center and the high sense of security that they enjoy in all circumstances and at any time. Stressing that they will continue their role and stand guard against any attempts to smuggle through the port.

It is noteworthy that the customs inspectors at the Port Khalid Port Customs deal with a wide range of types of sea freight, including containers, general freight goods, refrigerated food and agricultural materials, live animals, dry bulk goods, bulk bulk, vehicles and heavy equipment, in addition to sea travelers through the port.