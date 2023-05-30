The Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority stated that the inspectors of the Khalid Port Customs Center managed to thwart the smuggling of 60 kilograms and 216 grams of narcotic substances, in addition to 14 thousand and 378 narcotic tablets, during nine seizures in the first third of this year.

The director of the Khalid Port Customs Center, Salem Abdullah Majed Al-Zumar, told Emirates Al-Youm that most of the accused who were arrested were coming from outside the country, and they are handed over to the competent authorities and the materials obtained, whether they are tablets, hashish or crystal, are handed over to the police, then It will be referred to the Public Prosecution Office for investigation.

He explained that some of the seizures are seized on board refrigerated trucks or ships at the port, especially since Khalid Port is one of the large ports in the country, and therefore the largest seizures are made through it, as it was in 2020 and 2021.

It is noteworthy that the customs inspectors at the Port Khalid customs port deal with a wide range of types of sea freight, including containers and general freight goods, refrigerated food and agricultural materials, live animals, dry bulk and bulk goods, vehicles and heavy equipment, in addition to sea travelers through the port.