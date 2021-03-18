Luxor (WAM) – The Sharjah Department of Culture today launched the activities of the Luxor Forum for Arabic Poetry at the House of Poetry in the governorate, on the occasion of the International Poetry Day.

The launch was attended by Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Owais, head of the Sharjah Department of Culture, Muhammad Ibrahim Al Qusayr, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs in the department, and Muhammad Abdullah Al-Braiki, Director of the House of Poetry in Sharjah .. On the Egyptian side, Dr. Ahmed Awad, head of the General Authority for Cultural Palaces, representing the Egyptian Ministry of Culture Dr. Muhammad Mahjoub Azouz, President of Luxor University, Saad Farouk, former President of the Southern Upper Egypt Cultural Region, and Dr. Muhammad Al-Sayed, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education.

The activities of the first day of the forum, which witnesses the inauguration of the House of Poetry in Luxor, began with the opening of the Arabic Calligraphy Exhibition accompanying the event, with the participation of 15 artists and 25 calligraphy paintings .. followed by a speech by the poet Hussein Al-Qabahi, Director of the House of Poetry in Luxor, during which he reviewed part of the House’s achievements over the course of six years. The young and promising talents that he provided to the Arab poetry arena are today at the forefront of the Arab poetry arena.

Abdullah Al Owais said: “We are very happy when the Arab cultural gatherings are renewed .. Such events strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and encourage more creative giving, and this is what Sharjah has been doing under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. With several accomplishments and brilliance .. Here is the House of Poetry in Luxor, which is going through its sixth year, continuing what it started in terms of a distinguished cultural effort, and a multitude of poets and writers from Egypt and Arab countries came to him, and his activity was not limited to his surroundings, but he moved with his activities and activities to the governorates of the Arab Republic of Egypt. The greatest impact on supplying the cultural arena with many creative names, in addition to appreciating Arab literary figures.

He emphasized that another achievement is being counted for the House of Poetry in Luxor, which is his continued communication with those who started his cultural journey, whether from the early beginnings of the Sharjah Young Poets Forum or with those who participated in the Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity – the first edition and won its prizes.

He added: “Here we are today, we see these good faces meeting on a new occasion. The House of Poetry in Luxor was keen to organize it despite the health conditions, taking precautionary measures as a preventive way to organize the Luxor Forum for Arabic Poetry on the occasion of World Poetry Day over a period of three days, and in morning and evening periods. On this occasion, I am pleased to extend my sincere thanks to Luxor Governorate, the Egyptian Ministry of Culture and all those who contributed to the activities of the House for the exemplary cooperation that we have always met.