tunisia (wam)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the Tunisian city of Carthage witnessed the launch of the seventh edition of the Kairouan Festival of Arabic Poetry, organized by the Department of Culture in Sharjah, with the participation of Tunisian poets, intellectuals and critics.

The opening ceremony was held at the House of Wisdom in Carthage, in the presence of Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Owais, Head of the Department of Culture in Sharjah, Rashid Muhammad Al Mansouri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Tunisia, and Muhammad Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs in the Department, and the representative of the Governor of Tunis, the First Delegated to Carthage Ezz. Al-Din Al-Shabi, and Hala Al-Wartani, head of the House of Wisdom, and a group of writers, academics, and those interested in poetry.

Poet Jamila Al-Majri, director of the Kairouan House of Poetry, confirmed that the Houses of Poetry initiative and many other cultural events at the Arab and international levels express the care of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for the intellectuals without stopping, noting that this is what makes the House of Poetry keen to be at the level of Honesty, and this enthusiasm to achieve broader radiation in the service of the cultural movement in Tunisia.

She explained that the Kairouan House of Poetry has become a destination for poets from Tunisia and neighboring countries and Arab intellectuals who visit it whenever they visit Tunisia on cultural occasions, pointing out that the Department of Culture in Sharjah has a prominent role in encouraging the work of the house, by publishing and printing books in various literary fields.

Al-Majri reviewed the activities of the House of Poetry during the current year, which amounted to 45 activities, and received more than 140 participants, explaining that the festival is the fruit of the House’s work in opening up to various experiences, the participation of poets, and the representation of most of the country’s states.

She said, “Seven years have passed since the founding of the House in 2015, since the launch of seven beacons, whose light has been rising above its radiance and expanding to illuminate the sky of the Arab world from its Gulf to its surroundings. Verses of poetry in an unprecedented historical achievement, making the equation between power and culture achieved when the ruler is enlightened.

For his part, Abdullah Al Owais stressed, in his speech, the importance of strengthening the bonds of Arab brotherhood through cultural events. He said, “The meeting is renewed in green Tunisia, and the bonds of Arab brotherhood are strengthened through a series of diverse cultural forums and festivals, whose regular attendance reflects the depth of brotherly relations between the UAE and the Republic of Tunisia under the wise leadership of the two countries.”

He added: «It is a matter of pleasure and pride to witness the opening of the seventh session of the Kairouan Festival of Arabic Poetry, as it is the festival that started from his home in Kairouan, and we knew his tender and rich literary activity during the past years until he moved his activities to several cities in the Tunisian country, so here is Carthage that embraces This year’s session, so that the aroma of poetry and the fragrance of its original meanings permeate, and for poets to gather in the House of Wisdom and the Carthage Municipal Hall to sing their poems and enjoy the lovers of the letter, the word and the noble meaning.

The attendees of the opening ceremony followed a video tape documenting the most important stations of the House of Poetry in Kairouan during the current year, which showed the annual harvest of 2022 for the house, through the movement of activities between evenings, seminars, dialogue sessions and artistic paragraphs, so that the audience can explore the daily work that does not depend on the months inside and outside the house. .

The festival’s activities included holding poetry sessions and evenings, and a critical symposium titled “Transformations of Modern Tunisian Poetry”.