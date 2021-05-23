Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Cultural Honoring Forum, in its fourth session under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Ruling Council, continues to honor the personalities who have contributed to the service of contemporary Arab culture, on the first of June 2021, at the Conference Palace in Nouakchott in Mauritania, where the forum honors Mauritanian intellectuals And they are: the poet Ahmadu Weld Abdel Qader, Dr. Al-Khalil Al-Nahawi, Dr. Naji Muhammad Al-Imam, and Dr. Musa Ould Abnu.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, head of the Sharjah Culture Department, said: “The Sharjah Cultural Honors Forum continues to honor Arab cultural institutions that have influenced culture in its various fields in the Arab countries, and the forum will start in its fourth session in Nouakchott in Mauritania, where a cultural symposium is organized among the audience and the people of the celebration. In them, and the certificate of appreciation signed by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah is presented to the honorees. ”

He continued: “The forum appreciates the efforts of creative people and affirms the position that the Arab intellectual deserves in his society. It is an appreciation for his intellectual generosity, and it also carries an appreciation for cultural giving in its various forms in the Arab world.”

It is noteworthy that Ahmedou Ould Abdelkader is a poet and novelist, and is one of the most prominent pioneers of poetry in Mauritania, and one of the writers who combined poetic creativity with the novel. As for Dr. Al-Khalil Al-Grammar, he is a writer, scientist, writer, poet and thinker, one of the most prominent scientific and cultural figures in Mauritania. He has many scientific and literary contributions and has held positions at the local and international levels, as a university professor, and a researcher in the sciences of language, religion and history. The poet Naji Muhammad al-Imam is called Mutanabi Chinguetti and founder and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dhad Association for the Diffusion of the Arabic Language.

The novelist and writer Dr. Musa Ould Abnu is one of the most prominent writers of contemporary novel. His world of narration is distinguished by a great deal of depth and is distinguished by his openness to several spaces in the field of narration.