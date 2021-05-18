Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Cultural Honor Forum, in its third session, honored cultural symbols in Sudan in Khartoum, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. The honoring began with a documentary film about the four honorees, namely Issa Al-Hilu, Nabil Ghali, Al-Hassan Muhammad Saeed, and Mubarak Hassan Al-Khalifa, after which Dr. Graham Abdel Qader, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Information in Sudan delivered a speech in which he said, “This initiative serves culture and knowledge, especially since its extended advantages enabled Sharjah To become a beacon of culture and knowledge ». For his part, Abdullah Al Owais, Head of the Sharjah Department of Culture, said: “The initiative of the Sharjah Cultural Honoring Forum is a continuation of the approach that aims to enhance the role of the intellectual, the writer and the artist in serving his community, and work to supplement the Arab cultural arena with new intellectual creativity and highlight the enlightening role in the development of societies.” .

For his part, Mukarram Al Hassan Muhammad Saeed said that this honor represents a high-end gesture that honors the efforts made in the vicinity of Sudanese local culture, which flows into the river of Arab culture.

The writer, Nabil Ghali, described the celebration of the Sharjah Cultural Honor Forum as having moved the creative inhabitant of the interior of writers, who had been in a long winter hibernation.

The writer Issa Al-Hilu said: “Our duty is to build a new Arab world, and to build a wide human world that can tolerate everyone, making horizons for philosophy, science and creativity in this vast global space.” Mubarak Hassan Al-Khalifa said: The cultural honor is an ingenious gesture that motivates him to give more.