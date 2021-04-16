Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Sharjah won the men’s hand league shield for the fifth time in a row, and the fifteenth in its history, at the closing ceremony of the competition for the current season, which is the shield that Sharjah won two rounds before the end of the tournament.

The “full score” was crowned by winning 20 consecutive matches, without draw or loss, and raising his score to the “60 point”, to continue playing solo for the second year in a row, without losing, after winning over Al Dhafra 36-23, in The match that took place between them in the hall of King Al-Sharqawi, and the first half ended, with the owners of the land leading 10-18, and the meeting was moderated by the international referee Omar Al-Zubair, along with Rashid Muhammad Ismail.

The match and the coronation ceremony were attended by Khaled Al Midfa, Assistant Secretary General of the Public Authority for Sports, Muhammad Abdul Karim Julfar, former Chairman of the Hand Federation, Khamis Salem Al Suwaidi, former Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council, Nabil Ashour, Chairman of the Hand Federation, and Nasser Al Hammadi, Secretary General of the Federation. And a number of members of the Federation, and Sharjah Club.

The League Shield is the second title for Sharjah, who previously won the Emirates Cup for Handball, and the team is awaiting the last championship this season, which is the Cup of His Highness the President of the State, which begins on April 20 in the preliminary round, with Sharjah playing its first match April 23 against Al Wahda in a role The eight.