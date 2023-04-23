Sharjah (WAM)

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, offered condolences on the death of the late Jassim Muhammad Hamad Abdul Rahman Ali Al Midfa.

His Highness, during his visit to the condolence council in the Muwaileh Suburb Council, expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased, asking God Almighty to bestow His mercy on him, dwell him in his spacious gardens, and inspire his family and relatives patience and solace.

The condolences were attended by Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Charity Association, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, President of the UAE Football Association, Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Head of the Emiri Court in Sharjah, and a number of Sheikhs, ministers, heads of government and local departments, dignitaries, officials and businessmen.