His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, said that the election of the Supreme Council of the Union, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, as President of the State confirms His Highness’s good leadership, as he is the trustee of the nation and his permanent support with his courage, positions, thought and vision Wise, which has been witnessed in all fields locally and globally.





His Highness added that the achievements that the state has achieved throughout its journey are hardly devoid of the imprint of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was raised by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the state, and contributed during his work with the leaders of the state to advance it and achieve its leadership.

His Highness said, “We congratulate His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, and we pray to God Almighty to grant him success in the trust and great responsibility entrusted to him, as he is the best successor to the best predecessor, and we affirm the continuation of sincere work for the sake of the United Arab Emirates under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.