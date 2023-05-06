His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that the unification of the UAE Armed Forces was a wise decision, to become the fortified shield that protects the state and preserves its sovereignty and prestige, and the sword that deters anyone who tempts himself to compromise his gains and security.

His Highness said, in a speech addressed to the “Dir’ al-Watan” magazine on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the unification of the armed forces: “On the sixth of May of every year, a major event passes by us and we remember an important turning point in the history of the UAE, and a basic pillar on which the edifice of the Union was built, as this date coincides The anniversary of the decision to unify the UAE Armed Forces, after which a new phase begins, with the help of the sons of the Emirates who built, built and laid the foundations and foundations of the young country, and were able to make it a unique development model with great achievements that won the world’s appreciation and respect in various fields.

He added that the greatest credit after God Almighty belongs to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who built the UAE and his brothers, the founding leaders, who loved their people and were keen to support everything that would support the union and strengthen its pillars.

And His Highness continued, “The contributions of the valiant armed forces in various fields of giving reflected the original values ​​on which the UAE was founded, and the morals of its proud people, in continuation of its path in supporting the victory of truth and support for brothers and the oppressed in various parts of the world, and it has become a symbol of heroism, courage and sacrifice, and offering a helping hand to everyone in need.” As an extension of the great humanitarian role that our armed forces have contributed to in many stricken areas around the world.

On this occasion, His Highness raised the highest verses of congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and his two deputies, and to their brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, and to non-commissioned officers and members of all our armed forces, on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the unification of forces. Armed forces, praying to God to preserve our country, our people and our armed forces, and perpetuate the blessing of our security, interdependence, progress and prosperity.