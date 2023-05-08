His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Executive Council, honored today, Monday, the winners of the second edition of the Sharjah Prize in Public Finance, at the Culture Palace Theater in Sharjah.

His Highness and the audience watched an introductory video presentation about the award, after which Salem Yousef Al-Qaseer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Award in Public Finance, delivered a speech in which he said: “We are pleased to honor today a group of winners of the second edition of the Sharjah Award in Public Finance, which came in 17 categories. Which received remarkable Arab turnout, in light of the holding and organization of several workshops and introductory seminars about the award in a number of Arab countries with the aim of introducing the objectives and importance of this award.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Award pointed out that the award is considered the first of its kind in the Arab world, and it is concerned with enabling the financial sector to be a tributary of sustainable development in the Arab countries through continuous measurement and evaluation of adherence to standards of excellence related to the financial sector at the level of government institutions in the Arab countries, and enriching the level of competition among them. To achieve the optimal level of performance and successful financial management practices and experiences in this field.

Excellence and success

For his part, Dr. Nasser Al-Hatlan Al-Qahtani, Director General of the Arab Organization for Administrative Development affiliated to the League of Arab States, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Award, delivered a speech in which he blessed the winners, representatives of Arab countries, of this award, and considered it a qualitative and encouraging step forward for all, stressing that the competition during the last period witnessed A lively atmosphere and creative competition proved everyone’s keenness to achieve excellence, success and excellence.

He thanked everyone who contributed to making this award a broad title for all Arabs, led by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, in addition to the great effort and support from the Central Finance Department in Sharjah.

Developing the capabilities of institutions and individuals

For his part, Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Central Finance Department and Secretary General of the Award, stressed that the award represents a qualitative addition by translating the directives of the Sharjah government based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on the importance and necessity of adopting initiatives Aiming at developing the capabilities of institutions and individuals and qualifying them to play a vital and pivotal role in supporting the economy and investing money to serve people and sustain a decent life for them.

The award included 17 different categories, including 9 institutional categories and 8 individual categories. The second edition witnessed a remarkable Arab turnout, with the participation of 14 Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, the Arab Republic of Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Palestine, Tunisia, Sudan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. , and the Sultanate of Oman, in addition to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Qatar, Algeria, Syria and Iraq.

His Highness kindly honored the winners in various categories. In the category of the distinguished entity in public finance, the Directorate of Administrative and General Affairs of the Moroccan Ministry of Economy and Finance won, and in the category of the distinguished entity in electronic financial systems and applications, the Department of Finance in the Government of Dubai won first place. As for the distinguished entity category In the management of financial projects, it was won by the Egyptian Tax Authority, and in the category of distinguished entity in financial innovation, it was won by the Sudanese-Jordanian Al-Jazira Bank from Sudan.

As for the distinguished entity category in oversight, auditing and risk management, it went to the Royal Jordanian Geographical Center, while the Eskan Bank from the Kingdom of Bahrain won the award for the distinguished entity in providing financial banking services. In the category of the distinguished entity in managing pension funds, the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund won first place.

individual categories

His Highness the Crown Prince also honored the winners in the individual categories, namely: Bassem bin Muhammad Al-Qabtan, with the first place in the category of the distinguished Arab financial manager, and Nawal Ahmed Abdul Qadir Al-Bakri won the second place, and Maryam Ali Al-Marri came in the third place, while the first place came in the category of the distinguished Arab budget manager. Mona Bejman Al-Marzouqi went to the second place, and Haitham Abdel-Al Abdel-Moati came second, while the third place went to Nisreen Abdel-Majeed Habayeb, and Ayman Yassin Mahmoud won the first place in the distinguished Arab tax manager category.

As for the Distinguished Arab Accounts Manager category, Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Abdullah Ali Al-Barakat won the first place, and Mohib Jibrael Jad came in the second place, and Ahmed Jamil Thaminat came in third, and in the Distinguished Arab Electronic Financial Systems Manager category, Maqrani Hayat came in the first place and the second place As for the distinguished Arab purchasing manager, Noha Taher Aboul Gheit won the first place, and at the level of the distinguished Arab financial controller, Maryam Khalifa Dasmal Al-Marri achieved the first place, and Dr. In the Distinguished Arab Accountant category, Ahmed Abdel-Hamid Mohamed Al-Salamouni won the first place, and Walaa Rabih Abdel-Azim Ahmed won the second place, while Lana Abdel-Rahim Salam came in the third place.

His Highness honored the award’s sponsors and strategic partners, as well as the chairman and members of the award’s board of trustees.

Excellence culture

It is noteworthy that the Sharjah Award in Public Finance was established in 2016, to promote a culture of excellence and the development of administrative thought, to give a single identity to various government agencies titled “Efficiency and Excellence”, and it is based on a vision that it is a leading and distinguished Arab award in the field of public finance, in addition to that its mission is to promote and disseminate The culture of quality and excellence as an approach to developing and improving the performance of Arab financial institutions, through the adoption and application of excellence standards in the award, and the dissemination and exchange of expertise and best practices and experiences in financial management, and the second edition witnessed a remarkable turnout from Arab countries.

Achieving sustainable development

The award focuses on the importance of achieving its goals represented in encouraging the optimal utilization of financial resources by using the best financial and administrative systems and government budgets, to achieve sustainable development, achieve the principles of transparency, accountability and governance in all government agencies and their effectiveness in using the funds allocated to them, achieve the best returns and mobilize efforts to come up with innovative and creative solutions. To develop the mechanisms of government agencies’ work in the matter of public finance, in addition to strengthening and enabling government agencies to effectively implement the functions of financial and accounting management, to keep abreast of international best practices in managing government finances and the public budget, and to deepen the application of the concept of performance budgets of various types in the matter of public finance, and to provide indicators on A high degree of comprehensiveness and accuracy to support policy makers, decision makers and strategic planners in public finance.

the audience

The ceremony was attended by His Highness the Crown Prince of Sharjah, Sheikh Muhammad bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of the Central Finance Department, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler, and Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Department. Suburbs and villages affairs, Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, CEO of the real estate sector at Sharjah Asset Management Company, and a number of senior officials, heads and directors of local departments, representatives of the financial sector in the country, and participants from various Arab countries.