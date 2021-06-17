Sharjah (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Police Academy Council, chaired yesterday the council’s meeting, which was held at the academy’s headquarters in Sharjah.

During its meeting, the Council approved the executive regulations of Law No. (5) of 2014 regarding the reorganization of the Police Science Academy in Sharjah and its amendments.

The Council approved the promotion of a number of faculty members, in accordance with the conditions and controls contained in their bylaws, which take into account their achievements in the fields of teaching, scientific research, publishing and community service.

In order to preserve the health and safety of students and employees of the Academy, and in accordance with the current circumstances and data, the Council approved the postponement of accepting a new batch of student officers, and the decision aims to ensure that the Academy’s educational and training staff continue to carry out their tasks in qualifying and training the batches currently affiliated with the Academy’s study classes to the fullest.

The council discussed the plan of events and activities that the academy intends to organize, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of its establishment, which will start on July 1, 2021, and include a number of different programs and events, and conclude with a large ceremony coinciding with the graduation of the 22nd batch of officer students. The meeting was attended by Major General Saif Al-Zari. Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Deputy Chairman of the Council, and members of the Council, Brigadier Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Brigadier Dr. Muhammad Khamis Al-Othmani, Director General of the Academy, Brigadier Abdullah Ibrahim bin Nassar, Sultan Ali bin Butti Al Muhairi, Salem Obaid Al-Hussan Al Shamsi, and Lt. Colonel Muhammad Hamad Al-Suwaidi, Rapporteur of the Council.