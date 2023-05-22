His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, today offered condolences on the death of the late Abdulaziz Hamad Abdul Rahman Al Midfa, in the Wasit Suburb Council in Sharjah.

Their Highnesses expressed their sincere sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased, asking God Almighty to bestow His generous mercy on him, dwell him in His spacious gardens, and inspire his relatives patience and solace.

Condolences were also offered by Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler, Sheikh Muhammad bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office, and a number of sheikhs and dignitaries.