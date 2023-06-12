Sharjah (WAM)

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, offered condolences on the death of the wife of Juma Ibrahim Al Suwaidi, in the funeral council Muwailih suburb.

Their Highnesses expressed their sincere sympathy and condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased, asking God Almighty to bestow His vast mercy on her, dwell her in His spacious gardens, and inspire her family with patience and solace.

The funeral council was also attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, and Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Charity Association.