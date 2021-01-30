Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Sharjah raised its score to “point 35”, to maintain the five-point difference with Al-Jazeera, the “runner-up”, after defeating Fujairah 3-2 this evening, at the end of the “14th round” of the Arab Gulf League for football. Caio Lucas scored in the 38th minute, and Igor Coronado scored two goals in the 54th minute and 61 from a penalty kick, for “the king”, the Swedish Samuel in the 67th minute from a penalty kick, and Alvaro Oliveira in the 81st minute for the “Wolves”, whose score stopped at 7 points. .

The “wolves” dominated the first half, and it was the most dangerous and the best. However, the “King” snatched the goal forward with Caio’s header, which hit Fujairah cannons. In the second half, Sharjah’s performance improved, which raised the “yield” to three goals, although he conceded two goals.

In a second match, Khor Fakkan went out with a valuable point in front of Al Ain, with a positive draw with two goals each, to reach the “Eagles” to “Point 15”, while the “Leader” continued the stage of wasting points, after his sixth draw in the competition, and lost the opportunity to advance further to the top areas, He was satisfied with one point, to reach “point 24” and fifth place.

Shabab Al-Ahly continued their awakening, achieving their second successive victory, under the leadership of coach Mahdi Ali, beating the Kalba Federation with a “double”, scored by Muhammad Jumaa “Pele” and Majid Hassan in the 28th and 30th minutes, and the “Knights” firmly established his contract in front of the “Tigers”, His superiority in the confrontations that brought together the two teams during “professionalism”, and Shabab Al-Ahly raised its score to 22 points, while the Kalba Union had frozen at “point 19”.

Al-Wasl rehabilitated him in front of Bani Yas, when he lost in front of him with a “quadruple” in the first round. Today, the “emperor” succeeded in defeating Al-Samawi with two goals, to raise his score to the “20 point” and climb to the eighth place, while the balance stopped Bani Yas at “Point 26”, to remain third.