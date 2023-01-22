The Punitive and Correctional Institution in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Sharjah Charity Association and the Dental Implant Research Center in Dubai, implemented its annual medical campaign for specialized care for dental treatment and implantation for the institution’s inmates as part of the “Dental Implant Initiative”, with the participation of a group of highly qualified senior consultants, doctors and nurses. And the distinguished one inside the country, and in the presence of the head of the guest affairs department, Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Mohyan Al Ketbi, and a number of non-commissioned officers.

A medical team consisting of 15 senior international and local volunteer doctors participated in the initiative, and eight inmates of the institution benefited from it. Past. The Director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution in Sharjah, Brigadier General Ahmed Abdulaziz Shuhail, confirmed that the campaign comes within the framework of the Sharjah Police General Command’s keenness to provide adequate health care for inmates, and to ensure that they obtain all their rights that are consistent with international laws, customs and covenants related to human rights, as part of the leadership’s efforts. To ease the pain of the inmates, draw a smile on their faces, and provide them with a unique healthy environment, which contributes to providing the best services and enhancing the quality of life of the inmates in line with humanitarian laws and regulations.