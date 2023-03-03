“The cooperative is working on implementing plans to expand with new outlets from its retail branches during the current year,” said Majed Al-Junaid, CEO of the Sharjah Cooperative.

He pointed out in press statements that “the expansions come to keep pace with the growth of consumer demand and population growth, and come within the cooperative’s strategy to implement plans for development and growth in various sectors.”

He added, “The cooperative finally won the Sharjah Award for Excellence – 2022 session, for the two categories of the “Sharjah Gulf Emiratisation Award” and the “Sharjah Award for Community Responsibility”, during the ceremony honoring the winners of the Sharjah Excellence Award 2022 AD, at the Expo Center Sharjah, where His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, honoring the Sharjah Coop, in the presence of the Executive Director of the Supply Chain and Supply Chain Sector in the Coop, Rashid bin Hoyden, during the event.

He explained that the Sharjah Award for Gulf Emiratisation includes three axes: recruitment and employment, training and qualification, and job sustainability. To localize the largest possible number of Gulf establishments, and to highlight the inclusion of this honor within the social responsibility of the Gulf private sector, and to create a competitive environment in increasing the number of Gulf employees among establishments within the provisions of the Gulf Common Market, and to benefit from the expertise and services of consultants, including retirees, in recruitment and localization processes.

He pointed out that the Sharjah Award for Social Responsibility targets the establishments of the public and private sectors in Sharjah, which have developed a work system that simulates the most important basic axes in the field of social responsibility, such as society, the environment, the workplace, and sector owners.

In turn, the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at the “Sharjah Cooperative”, Faisal Khaled Al Naboodah, said, “The cooperative intends to expand with new branches during the current year, bringing the total number of affiliated branches throughout the Emirate of Sharjah to about 52 branches,” pointing out that “the cooperative currently has three Outlets selling goods at wholesale prices to consumers, following its expansion from a previous single branch in this sector, which provides a new pattern in the retail trade sector.