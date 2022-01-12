The activities of the second edition of the Sharjah Contact Centers Forum, organized by the Sharjah Contact Center of the Sharjah Government Media Office, concluded today, Wednesday, at the Oceanic Khorfakkan Hotel, under the slogan “Digital Solutions… International Experiences”.

The inaugural film of the forum dealt with the great tasks carried out by the call centers and their role in providing distinguished services to customers, raising a number of questions that were answered during its sessions.

Khalid Omar Al Naqbi, Director of the Sharjah Communication Center, explained that the forum aims to find innovative solutions that meet the expectations of customers, and support the performance of workers in the sector through the best expertise and experiences, through discussions and research that contribute to meeting requirements and keeping pace with successive changes.

During his speech at the opening of the forum, Al-Naqbi stressed that the practical experience demonstrated the importance of reviewing digital automation and its impact on improving services, and the implications of technological transformations on plans that are in line with global changes, referring to the experience of the Sharjah Contact Center in supporting the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation at the beginning of a crisis. Corona by receiving nearly 78,000 calls through the call center, which contributed to the delivery of accurate government information and informing the public of all developments.

inspirational speech

Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Central Operations at the General Command of Sharjah Police, stressed, during his inspiring speech entitled “Contact Centers and Modern Digital Trends”, that the UAE ranked first in the Arab world and 11 globally among 154 countries participating in the Global Knowledge Index in 2021 for the information technology axis. Communication reflects the extent to which the state has developed and employs technology in a constructive manner that serves the community. Al-Naour stressed the importance of having a strong infrastructure that ensures the best service for the work of call centers, taking advantage of artificial intelligence and social media platforms in dealing with the public, stressing the importance of continuous training and qualification of human cadres, and access to On the experiences of others in light of the rapid technological progress witnessed by the world.

He explained that there is more than one secret shopper to follow the employee’s seriousness in responding to customers and improving work, pointing out the importance of establishing partnerships with specialized companies, to meet the expectations of customers in all aspects.

Roles of call centers in global crises

The first session of the second edition of the Sharjah Contact Centers Forum discussed how to enable crisis management strategies through call centers, the role of these centers in responding and dealing with the Covid-19 crisis, and best practices in crisis and emergency management, in the presence of Colonel Nasser Khalifa Al Falasi, Director of the Unified Call Center In the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Ayman Adel, Administrative and Medical Executive Director of the National Ambulance, and Engineer Muhammad Abdullah, Director of the Call Center Department at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, and moderated the session by Omar Ahmed.

Colonel Nasser Al Falasi spoke about the experience of the Ministry of Interior’s call center in the face of Corona, and business continuity during the crisis with improving performance within the remote work system, noting that the Corona pandemic reflected the integrative doctrine that characterizes the UAE.

Al Falasi explained that the system’s capacity was developed during the Corona crisis so that the employee would deal from his home as if he were on the job, noting that the call center is preparing to launch several projects during the coming period, including: proactive communication, by linking all electronic requests to the system that the employee deals with. , in order to facilitate the customer, with the development of some systems to measure the happiness of all contacts with the call center, in an integration between human and artificial intelligence.

Dr. Ayman Adel, Administrative and Executive Medical Director of the National Ambulance, confirmed that the National Ambulance’s call center provides 5 languages ​​in order to ensure that the largest number of reports are covered correctly, as the communication is classified to deal with the patient accurately and easily until he is transferred to the specialized hospital at the specified time. .

Adel added that the call center deals with the caller professionally and directs him to deal “non-medically” with the case until the ambulance arrives, through well-trained human elements to maintain the callers’ calm and balance, especially in critical cases.

For his part, Eng. Muhammad Abdullah, Director of the Contact Center Department at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, began his speech by reviewing the department’s experience during the rainy period last week, noting that the center received 18,000 communications within 3 days, explaining that this huge amount of information had been absorbed. Calls due to training and good preparation, automation of services.

Abdullah added that technology and technology are the basis for success in work, noting that the initiatives adopted by the administration are: automating the Oracle system, classifying communications according to priority, integrating all teams within the emergency support fleet, using artificial intelligence to analyze weather forecasts, rescheduling employees and organizing the recall plan. .

Digital Reality and Smart Communication

Dr. Ahmed Tahlak, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Levin Burt Management Consulting Company, and Boris Nagafov, from IST Company, spoke during the second session of the forum, entitled “Contact Centers.. Smart Communication and Digital Reality”. The session was moderated by Hamid bin Mohammedi.

Dr. Ahmed Tahlak stressed the importance of the human element, especially during crises, with the continuous training of employees and the use of technology to help the human element, praising the role of the Sharjah Communication Center with its extensive experience, available infrastructure, and highly trained employees.

Tahlak explained that the aim of such forums is to exchange ideas and experiences in everything related to the field, advising employees to plan to attend at least two conferences annually on call centers, whether inside or outside the country.

Boris Nagavov, from IST, believes that the use of technology and artificial intelligence is an important element that contributes to overcoming obstacles, but the human element remains the core of the call center, citing what happened to the centers during the Corona pandemic, where the number of dealers and communications doubled with the small number of employees.

Nagavov added that companies must rely on innovations and creativity to provide excellent service to customers while maintaining cost, and knowing how to make the work of the first lines more effective and organized.

Accompanying workshops

On the sidelines of its activities, the forum held two workshops on enabling crisis management strategies through call centers, and their role in rapid response and dealing with health crises, with the Covid-19 crisis being presented as one of the modern models.

The workshops aimed to enrich the customers’ experience through knowledge, the provision of the required data, the interaction of service providers during crises, the values ​​and skills that customer service employees must possess to support the efficiency of communication, while learning about the latest technologies and channels in the call center sector and artificial intelligence, and digital solutions that contribute Effectively in raising the quality of work and overcoming difficulties and challenges.

Recommendations

The second edition of the Sharjah Contact Centers Forum came out with many recommendations, most notably: Documenting the experience of the Sharjah Contact Center’s cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation during the Covid-19 crisis through a booklet that is circulated as one of the successful communication practices.

The recommendations also included the necessity of cooperating with technology companies to support the research scope that discusses the role of artificial intelligence and digital solutions in serving customers, and intensifying training programs provided to employees of communication services and customers according to management curricula and modern technology, especially emotional management programs, and work continuity tools during crises, in addition to The importance of activating the proactive communication feature in service and communication centers.

The conference’s recommendations also included access to mechanisms that support the activation of receiving inquiries through social media by service agencies in a more dynamic manner, and the creation of comprehensive communication cadres capable of delivering information quickly and correctly at the same time. The recommendations also emphasized the need to create a digital infrastructure that ensures communication. Effective digital and use of modern technological software along with human elements equally.



