Sharjah (Union)

Twenty-nine members of the Sharjah Consultative Council discussed the policies of the Sharjah Housing Department, and presented their views that complemented the department’s efforts to advance and advance the housing process in the emirate.

The participants put forward a number of solutions aimed at accelerating the citizens’ benefit from housing assistance and relieving them of their burden in the implementation phase until receiving housing. During the eighth session, which was held at the council’s headquarters, as part of its work for the third regular session of the tenth legislative term to discuss the housing department’s policy, the attendees touched on the future of housing plans, calling for the creation of banks to lend to citizens for housing projects, and stressed the importance of concerted efforts to meet the increasing demand for housing projects. Government housing.

Ali Mihad Al-Suwaidi, Chairman of the Council, chaired the session, which began with the approval of the minutes of the previous session, after which the Council discussed the policy of the Department of Housing in the Emirate of Sharjah, in the presence of Dr. Director of the Financial Affairs Department, Moza Salem Al-Junaid, Director of the Temporary Housing Department, and Ahmed Rashid Al-Naqbi from the Emergency Housing Department.

In his speech, Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji reviewed the department’s efforts in the field of housing and housing projects, its plans and electronic services, stressing that the issue of housing is one of the important topics that His Highness Sheikh Dr. This is evident in his successive support, initiatives and generosity, whether in the type of permanent or temporary housing support, its value, or the groups benefiting from it. He explained that the Department of Housing was established by Emiri Decree No. 11 of 2010, and Law No. 2 of 2011 was issued, which defined the objectives, powers and competencies. The department then instructed His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to secure temporary and appropriate housing for families who are exposed to emergency conditions that impede the use of the house, or if the house is not suitable for housing, or it needs urgent maintenance or is overcrowded, and it was also added to provide financial support to help with rent allowance to ease the burdens The head of the family in the event of low income, until the appropriate permanent housing is secured or the emergency circumstance is overcome. He pointed out that, since its establishment, the department has issued 8,780 housing support decisions at a total cost of nearly 7 billion dirhams, distributed between loans and grants based on the requirements set by the law, and has provided more than 4,000 rental assistance worth 111 million dirhams since 2015 to support families that have met the eligibility conditions, with 3,400 delivered. Government housing in all cities of the emirate for those eligible for housing support.