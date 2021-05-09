The Health Affairs, Labor and Social Affairs Committee of the Advisory Council of the Emirate of Sharjah addressed the various policies aimed at localizing human resources in the labor market in the private sector in the Emirate of Sharjah, the importance of providing advice and professional guidance to the national workforce and achieving job stability for citizens, in addition to offering programs to follow up and evaluate the recruitment process Citizens in the private sector, and training and qualification programs for citizens looking for work.

This came during the meeting held by the committee as part of its work for the second ordinary session of the tenth legislative session at the council’s headquarters yesterday morning, and the meeting was chaired by Dr. Abdullah Musa Al Balushi, during which it discussed the main topics of the meeting in studying the Emiratisation file in the private sector, through Prepare perceptions and visualizations related to the human resources of citizens in the private sector, and consider various challenges and experiences that affect citizens working in private companies and institutions.

During its discussion, the committee dealt with coordination with the competent authorities in this matter, and formulating recommendations that would work to raise the rates of Emiratisation and secure an environment for national forces in the labor market in the private sector. Al-Balushi stressed that the Health Affairs, Labor and Social Affairs Committee, within the framework of the advisory council’s plans and directions, is concerned with studying and developing mechanisms to regulate national human resources in the private sector, and to find out the reasons for reluctance to work in the private sector and the extent of stability that is compatible with the status of national human cadres, and granting them the appropriate privileges and laws that Enable them to give and not be afraid to work in this vital sector.





