The Health Affairs, Labor and Social Affairs Committee of the Advisory Council of the Emirate of Sharjah addressed the various policies aimed at the localization of human resources in the labor market in the private sector in the Emirate of Sharjah and the importance of providing advice and professional guidance to the national workforce and achieving job stability for citizens in addition to offering programs to follow up and evaluate the process of employing citizens in the private sector. And training and qualification programs for citizens looking for work.

This came during the meeting held by the committee as part of its work for the second regular session of the tenth legislative session at the council’s headquarters this morning and the meeting was chaired by Dr. Abdullah Musa Al Balushi, during which it discussed the main topics of the meeting in studying the Emiratisation file in the private sector through preparing perceptions and visuals. Related to the human resources of citizens in the private sector and to consider various challenges and experiences that affect citizens working in private companies and institutions.

During its discussion, the committee touched on coordination with the competent authorities in this matter and developing recommendations that would work to raise the rates of Emiratisation and secure an environment for national forces in the labor market in the private sector. Al-Balushi stressed that the Health Affairs, Labor and Social Affairs Committee, within the framework of the advisory council’s plans and directions, is concerned with studying and developing mechanisms to regulate national human resources in the private sector and to find out the reasons for reluctance to work in the private sector and the extent of stability that is compatible with the status of national human cadres and granting them the appropriate privileges and laws that enable them to Giving and not being afraid to work in this vital sector.

He indicated that the committee will intensify its work during the coming period to integrate with the vision of the advisory council in this regard with the aim of formulating frameworks that help to ensure the stability of the national workforce in the private sector and not terminate its services except in cases of resignation from the employee himself or breach of job tasks that require termination of service according to Law and regulations in force.





