The Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah directed a number of questions and inquiries to the Department of Municipalities Affairs regarding achieving its goals regarding drawing up public policies, developing its strategic plans, and presenting them to the Executive Council to decide what it deems appropriate in this regard.

And 22 male and female members presented many questions and inquiries that are related to the work of the Municipal Affairs Department, the development of its roles towards society, and the efforts made by the municipalities of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The member, Obaid Awad Al-Tunaiji, called for expediting the issuance of building permits, while examining the municipal requirements regarding requirements that are not feasible for residential and commercial buildings.

While the member, Obaid Muhammad Al-Qaqed Al-Tunaiji, called for the importance of keeping pace with the Sharjah digital platform and appending the services of the municipalities of the Emirate of Sharjah to it, with the tendency to include all municipal services in one electronic portal, touching on setting indicators and standards for completing transactions in various municipalities and issuing an application concerned with regulating rental aspects at the emirate level. Sharjah.

He called for municipal affairs to settle residential, commercial and industrial lands by possessing sufficient equipment and mechanisms, and to complete the afforestation of the important main streets in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Abdullah Musabeh Al-Ketbi devoted his intervention to inquiring about plans for rainwater drainage and plans for climate change, in light of the review of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, during its meeting on the sixteenth of May, of the draft master plan for the drainage of rainwater and groundwater in the Emirate of Sharjah.

On the other hand, Ali Saif Al-Nadas asked about the municipalities’ interest in palm trees, which are found in the emirate, especially since they constitute an important food resource, and the possibility of considering the establishment of a date factory to benefit from this production.

He pointed to the annoyance of the people of the Bardi area with the smells emanating from the sewage network near the Khor Kalba Suburb Council, and the importance of correcting the situation of violators in the residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural sectors through the initiative to exempt from fees.

Dr. Abdullah Ibrahim Al Darmaki called for the importance of completing the sewage network project for the various regions and neighborhoods of the cities of Kalba, Khor Fakkan and Dibba Al Hisn.

Dr. Shaheen Ishaq Al-Mazmi demanded the importance of reducing the fine for parking violations, especially in the event of delay in extending the period of staying in the parking lot, and making a discount on the accumulated parking violations, similar to deductions for traffic violations, while expanding public parking spaces to facilitate the entry and exit of the elderly.

Al-Mazmi called for the need to take effective measures to combat snakes that may be present in public parks in order to preserve the safety of hikers.

Sharifa Al-Mazmi asked about the coordination of municipalities with the Urban Planning Council in various development projects to prevent the recurrence of closing the same roads more than once, with the importance of using applications to unify requirements and procedures between municipalities in services.

Jamal Muhammad bin Huyden asked about the efforts of the municipalities to replace single-use plastic bags with environmentally friendly multi-use bags and to prepare the community towards this through various campaigns and the efforts of municipal councils to resolve family disputes in cooperation with the concerned authorities.

Jassim Juma Al-Mazmi asked about the Sharjah Municipality’s strategy to cover and extend all residential areas with sewage and rainwater drainage services, especially in new areas, such as in Al-Siuh, Al-Rahmaniyah and others, in coordination with the Public Works Department.

In its response to the members’ inquiries, the Department of Municipalities Affairs and municipal managers emphasized their importance and the municipalities’ keenness to continue services and simplify the various services through the available electronic services, in addition to organizing campaigns throughout the year that raise public awareness in public health and environmental affairs. Municipalities also emphasized their role in preserving In addition to accelerating the completion of public parks and neighborhood gardens and rehabilitating them with the necessary facilities.

Al Zaabi stressed the importance of the municipal councils in the emirate as the link between the public and government agencies, pointing to their pioneering role in caring for the conditions of citizens and residents, listening to their concerns and aspirations, and raising them to the wise leadership to find effective solutions, as well as the cooperation implemented by the municipalities of the emirate to develop services, especially during the rains, and the exchange of experiences and work. To develop various facilities with interest in agriculture and to provide all services according to the highest international quality standards.